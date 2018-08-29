TaTaTu Price Up 12.5% Over Last Week (TTU)

TaTaTu (CURRENCY:TTU) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One TaTaTu token can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00011810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, HitBTC and Liqui. TaTaTu has a market cap of $80.57 million and approximately $312,164.00 worth of TaTaTu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TaTaTu has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014178 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00283301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00158084 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036548 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011373 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TaTaTu Profile

TaTaTu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,727,971 tokens. TaTaTu’s official message board is medium.com/tatatu. The official website for TaTaTu is tatatutoken.io. TaTaTu’s official Twitter account is @TaTaTu_Official.

Buying and Selling TaTaTu

TaTaTu can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, ABCC and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaTaTu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaTaTu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaTaTu using one of the exchanges listed above.

