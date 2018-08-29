TC Pipelines (TCP) & Tallgrass Energy GP (TEGP) Head-To-Head Survey

TC Pipelines (NYSE: TEGP) and Tallgrass Energy GP (NYSE:TEGP) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

TC Pipelines has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tallgrass Energy GP has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TC Pipelines and Tallgrass Energy GP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Pipelines 3 6 0 0 1.67 Tallgrass Energy GP 1 2 3 0 2.33

TC Pipelines presently has a consensus target price of $45.38, indicating a potential upside of 37.25%. Tallgrass Energy GP has a consensus target price of $23.17, indicating a potential upside of 5.69%. Given TC Pipelines’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TC Pipelines is more favorable than Tallgrass Energy GP.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TC Pipelines and Tallgrass Energy GP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Pipelines $422.00 million 5.59 $252.00 million $3.16 10.46 Tallgrass Energy GP $655.90 million 6.18 -$128.72 million $0.76 28.84

TC Pipelines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tallgrass Energy GP. TC Pipelines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tallgrass Energy GP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

TC Pipelines pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Tallgrass Energy GP pays an annual dividend of $1.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. TC Pipelines pays out 82.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tallgrass Energy GP pays out 256.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TC Pipelines has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Tallgrass Energy GP has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.0% of TC Pipelines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Tallgrass Energy GP shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of TC Pipelines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TC Pipelines and Tallgrass Energy GP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Pipelines 66.44% 26.67% 8.14% Tallgrass Energy GP -17.96% 2.54% 1.09%

Summary

TC Pipelines beats Tallgrass Energy GP on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Pipelines

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates. TC PipeLines GP, Inc. operates as a general partner of the company. TC PipeLines, LP was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Tallgrass Energy GP

Tallgrass Energy GP, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling. It also provides natural gas transportation and storage services for customers in the Rocky Mountain, Midwest, and Appalachian regions; natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing services for customers in Wyoming; and natural gas liquids (NGLs) transportation services in Northeast Colorado and Wyoming. In addition, the company offers water business services, including freshwater transportation, and produced water gathering and disposal in Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming; crude oil storage and terminalling services in Colorado; and marketing services for NGLs and crude oil. Tallgrass Energy GP, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

