Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $3,597,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Oshkosh by 29.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 37,064 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $1,403,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Oshkosh by 322.6% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $15,167,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In other news, insider Wilson R. Jones sold 47,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $3,384,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,025,681.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Sagehorn sold 45,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $3,393,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,503,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.07.

Shares of OSK opened at $71.31 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Corp has a one year low of $66.77 and a one year high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.