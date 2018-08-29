Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,002 Shares of Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Five Below were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 6,021.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 114,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 112,894 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on Five Below from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Five Below from $84.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Five Below from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Five Below from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.76.

In other news, insider Joel D. Anderson sold 20,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $2,166,151.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,609.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Romanko sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $659,158.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,363.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,806 shares of company stock worth $14,531,056 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE opened at $114.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. Five Below Inc has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $115.78.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.14 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.