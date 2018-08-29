Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Position in Core Laboratories (CLB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 109,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Core Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 643,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,651,000 after purchasing an additional 42,479 shares during the period. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA increased its position in Core Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 324,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 64,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ABN Amro cut Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Core Laboratories to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.90.

CLB opened at $115.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.55 and a 1-year high of $130.34.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $175.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.47 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.13% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 20th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.