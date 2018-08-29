Tech Data Corp (TECD) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,171,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Tech Data worth $260,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TECD. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Tech Data by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tech Data during the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tech Data by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,219,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,500,000 after purchasing an additional 317,967 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Tech Data during the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tech Data during the 2nd quarter valued at about $869,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tech Data alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TECD opened at $88.48 on Wednesday. Tech Data Corp has a twelve month low of $75.31 and a twelve month high of $111.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.37. Tech Data had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TECD shares. TheStreet upgraded Tech Data from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Tech Data in a research note on Sunday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tech Data from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.