Tech Data (TECD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 30th. Analysts expect Tech Data to post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.37. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tech Data to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tech Data alerts:

NASDAQ:TECD opened at $88.48 on Wednesday. Tech Data has a 1-year low of $75.31 and a 1-year high of $111.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. TheStreet raised Tech Data from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tech Data in a report on Sunday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.