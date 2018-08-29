Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock (TGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock (NYSE:TGP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.24. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock.

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $114.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.85 million. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGP. ValuEngine downgraded Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock by 8.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,201,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 31,659 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 162,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $3,510,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

TGP stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.17. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Liquefied Gas and Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

