Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Teekay Offshore Partners earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the shipping company an impact score of 47.3342390295215 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

TOO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,648. Teekay Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $988.21 million, a P/E ratio of 236.00 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. Teekay Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOO shares. ValuEngine raised Teekay Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teekay Offshore Partners from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Offshore Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Teekay Offshore Partners Company Profile

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage; and Conventional Tanker.

