Teladoc (TDOC) Given News Impact Rating of 0.23

Media headlines about Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Teladoc earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the health services provider an impact score of 45.8893778210784 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Teladoc alerts:

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. Teladoc has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Teladoc had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDOC. TheStreet upgraded Teladoc from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Teladoc from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. MED increased their price objective on Teladoc to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Teladoc to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

In other Teladoc news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 611,184 shares in the company, valued at $36,799,388.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 13,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $821,382.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,334.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,745 shares of company stock worth $16,547,452. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc

Teladoc, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.