Telcoin (TEL) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $24.58 million and approximately $166,915.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Kucoin. In the last week, Telcoin has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Telcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014225 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000363 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00287294 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00156256 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00035851 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011409 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Telcoin Token Profile

Telcoin launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,034,497,783 tokens. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.