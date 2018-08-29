Tele Columbus (TC1) Given Buy Rating at equinet

Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equinet in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TC1. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.30 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.60 ($3.02) price objective on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Commerzbank set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.77) price objective on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tele Columbus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.89 ($8.01).

Shares of ETR:TC1 opened at €3.41 ($3.97) on Wednesday. Tele Columbus has a one year low of €7.96 ($9.26) and a one year high of €10.40 ($12.09).

About Tele Columbus

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates cable networks in Germany. It operates through two segments, TV and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue and digital TV and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

