Tellurian (TELL) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tellurian earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.2688551295593 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Tellurian alerts:

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TELL shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tellurian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.