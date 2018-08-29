Teton Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN)

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,838 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OMNOVA Solutions were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in OMNOVA Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 862.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in OMNOVA Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 56.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OMNOVA Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OMNOVA Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th.

In related news, VP Charles M. Chrisman sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $35,911.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OMN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,935. The stock has a market cap of $421.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.09. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.08 million. OMNOVA Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a positive return on equity of 43.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that OMNOVA Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and engineered surfaces for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Solutions and Performance Materials. The Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty polymers which are used in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

