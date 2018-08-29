Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 24,000 Shares of IntriCon Co. (IIN)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of IntriCon worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIN. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the first quarter valued at about $1,050,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on IntriCon from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IntriCon from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

NASDAQ IIN traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.30. 2,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,486. The company has a market cap of $596.83 million, a PE ratio of 242.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IntriCon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.40.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. research analysts anticipate that IntriCon Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

