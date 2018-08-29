Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Stake Lessened by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,728 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $282,741,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 26.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,709,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,549,000 after buying an additional 2,450,531 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,383.0% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,436,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,136,000 after buying an additional 2,272,286 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,082,000 after buying an additional 2,120,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $111,130,000. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.64.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $120.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 46.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 57.94%.

In other news, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $2,824,222.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,153 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,117.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

