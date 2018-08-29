Textron Inc. (TXT) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,574,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 145,319 shares during the quarter. Textron makes up approximately 1.2% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Textron were worth $169,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.19. 3,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,322. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Textron had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.27%.

In related news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $3,037,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,224,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julie G. Duffy sold 6,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $447,069.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,209 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,968 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Bank of America set a $78.00 price target on Textron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen reiterated a “$66.44” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Textron from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “$66.52” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.69.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

