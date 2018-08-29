The Coca-Cola (KO) Given a $49.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) received a $49.00 price target from research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KO. TheStreet raised The Coca-Cola from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.24.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.33. The stock had a trading volume of 130,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,627,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $194.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.79. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $2,246,043.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 200,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,323,676.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Murphy sold 111,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $5,178,803.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,337 shares in the company, valued at $9,121,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,822 shares of company stock worth $10,027,727 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $858,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 104.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4,304.5% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 722,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 706,156 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 72.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 139,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

