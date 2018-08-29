The Western Union Company (WU) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,258,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 150,197 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.49% of The Western Union worth $45,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WU. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the second quarter worth $109,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union during the first quarter worth $180,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in The Western Union during the first quarter worth $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union during the first quarter worth $203,000.

NYSE:WU opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The Western Union had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 560.31%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WU. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

In related news, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 20,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $414,243.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sheri Rhodes sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $92,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,632 shares of company stock worth $2,208,169 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

