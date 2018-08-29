TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price target on TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

TXMD opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.53. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $7.66.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 80.75% and a negative net margin of 582.86%. TherapeuticsMD’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. equities analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 96.3% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 2,545.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,071,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 1,031,000 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter valued at $156,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 33,787.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 37,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

