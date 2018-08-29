TheStreet Upgrades Moog Inc Class B (MOG.B) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Moog Inc Class B (NYSE:MOG.B) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Moog Inc Class B from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th.

Moog Inc Class B stock opened at $80.36 on Monday. Moog Inc Class B has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $91.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Moog Inc Class B (NYSE:MOG.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. Moog Inc Class B had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $692.02 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

Moog Inc Class B Company Profile

Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for a range of applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. The Company has five segments: Aircraft Controls, Space and Defense Controls, Industrial Systems, Components and Medical Devices.

