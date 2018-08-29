Thomas Cook Group (TCG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $80.70

Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 80.70 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 84.05 ($1.08), with a volume of 4718550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.70 ($1.05).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Numis Securities lowered shares of Thomas Cook Group to an “add” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 149 ($1.92) to GBX 159 ($2.05) in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.29) price target on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a GBX 127 ($1.64) price objective on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a report on Friday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 129 ($1.66).

Thomas Cook Group Company Profile (LON:TCG)

Thomas Cook Group plc provides leisure travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe, and Germany. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 190 own-brand hotels in 16 countries under the Casa Cook, Sunwing, Sunprime, Sunconnect, Sentido, Smartline, and Aldiana brands, as well as partner hotels.

