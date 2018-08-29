Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Invests $413,000 in Control4 Corp (CTRL) Stock

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Control4 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Control4 by 1,687.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 363,901 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Control4 by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 860,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,473,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Control4 by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 855,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,787,000 after buying an additional 255,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Control4 by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,233,000 after buying an additional 142,699 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Control4 by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,155,000 after buying an additional 142,055 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTRL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Imperial Capital set a $32.00 price target on Control4 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Control4 from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price target on Control4 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Control4 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Control4 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRL opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. Control4 Corp has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of -0.22.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Control4 had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Control4’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Control4 Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martin Plaehn sold 211,998 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $7,222,771.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,986,110.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryce Judd sold 1,042 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $25,122.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,122.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,488 shares of company stock worth $17,868,671 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Control4

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

