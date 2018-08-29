Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Tiffany & Co. updated its FY19 guidance to $4.65-4.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $131.07 on Wednesday. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TIF shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.05.

In other news, Director Abby F. Kohnstamm sold 8,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $1,133,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philippe Galtie sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $91,023.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,626.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,707 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

