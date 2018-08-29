Tiverton Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Pluralsight Inc (PS)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 238,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Pluralsight as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in Pluralsight in the second quarter worth $1,091,606,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pluralsight during the second quarter valued at about $7,198,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pluralsight during the second quarter valued at about $481,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Pluralsight during the second quarter valued at about $17,519,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Pluralsight during the second quarter valued at about $11,141,000. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pluralsight to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PS traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.19. 11,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,471. Pluralsight Inc has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $34.80.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Pluralsight Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pluralsight Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

