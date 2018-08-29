TMAC Resources (TMR) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a C$8.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TMAC Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Desjardins raised shares of TMAC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TMAC Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.11.

TSE TMR opened at C$4.91 on Monday. TMAC Resources has a 12 month low of C$4.66 and a 12 month high of C$11.50.

In other TMAC Resources news, insider Jason Robert Neal acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.01 per share, with a total value of C$120,200.00.

TMAC Resources

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

