TopBuild Corp (BLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp set a $81.00 price objective on TopBuild and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Friday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.12. 46,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.50. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $87.21.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $605.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.43 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 9.10%. equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John S. Peterson sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $145,827.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,878.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Buck sold 17,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $1,375,088.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,852,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 44.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

