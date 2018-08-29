Torcoin Price Reaches $0.0745 on Top Exchanges (TOR)

Torcoin (CURRENCY:TOR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, Torcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Torcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0745 or 0.00000789 BTC on exchanges. Torcoin has a market capitalization of $23,561.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Torcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.12 or 0.02646188 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011712 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000738 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004979 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002406 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002045 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Torcoin Profile

Torcoin (TOR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2014. Torcoin’s total supply is 1,316,179 coins and its circulating supply is 316,179 coins. The official website for Torcoin is torcoin.org. Torcoin’s official Twitter account is @thetorcoin.

Torcoin Coin Trading

Torcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Torcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Torcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

