Toronto Dominion Bank Has $751,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 103,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 71,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $291.89 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $292.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

