Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $954,000 in ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Stock

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 42,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,370,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 325.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 399,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 305,415 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 482,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 15,586 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 982.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 266,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 242,092 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ:ON opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.06. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 16.66%. equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.74.

In related news, insider Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $26,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,574.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.