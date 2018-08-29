Total Energy Services Inc Acquires 2,500 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc (TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.72 per share, with a total value of C$29,300.00.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

On Thursday, August 23rd, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 9,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.60 per share, with a total value of C$107,880.00.

On Monday, August 20th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 4,500 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.50 per share, with a total value of C$51,750.00.

On Friday, August 17th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.63 per share, with a total value of C$116,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 6,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.34 per share, with a total value of C$74,844.00.

On Monday, August 13th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 8,500 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.68 per share, with a total value of C$99,280.00.

On Thursday, July 12th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 100 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.11 per share, with a total value of C$1,111.00.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 1,800 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.51 per share, with a total value of C$20,718.00.

On Thursday, July 5th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 4,100 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.29 per share, with a total value of C$46,289.00.

On Tuesday, July 3rd, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 3,100 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.51 per share, with a total value of C$35,681.00.

On Thursday, June 28th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.25 per share, with a total value of C$112,500.00.

Total Energy Services stock opened at C$12.20 on Wednesday. Total Energy Services Inc has a twelve month low of C$10.55 and a twelve month high of C$15.47.

TOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Total Energy Services in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.