TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.30

Media coverage about TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) has been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TPG RE Finance Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.4347072464968 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE TRTX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,011. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 18.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 11.82.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $35.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

