TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.08 on September 28th

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) announced a special dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This is a positive change from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous special dividend of $0.06.

TPG Specialty Lending has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years. TPG Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 77.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect TPG Specialty Lending to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.8%.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. TPG Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. research analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $39,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $394,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

