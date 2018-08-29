Traders Buy iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (AGG) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (BMV:AGG) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $102.98 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $38.64 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $64.34 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund had the 3rd highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund traded down ($0.02) for the day and closed at $106.37

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $125,000.

