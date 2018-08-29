Traders Buy Shares of CSX (CSX) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $59.23 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $29.02 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $30.21 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, CSX had the 14th highest net in-flow for the day. CSX traded down ($0.39) for the day and closed at $74.82

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “$69.00” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “$69.00” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “$69.00” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CSX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. CSX had a net margin of 53.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. CSX’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CSX by 10.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

