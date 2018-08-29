Traders Buy SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) on weakness during trading on Monday. $85.26 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $24.46 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $60.80 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, SPDR S&P Retail ETF had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. SPDR S&P Retail ETF traded down ($0.37) for the day and closed at $51.55

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

