Traders Sell Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) on Strength (SPY)

Traders sold shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $1,917.35 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,980.22 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $62.87 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust had the 15th highest net out-flow for the day. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust traded up $1.56 for the day and closed at $291.48

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.2456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPY. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 182.8% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.