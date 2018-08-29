Traders Sell Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) on Strength (VDC)

Investors sold shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $4.39 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $44.69 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $40.30 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF had the 26th highest net out-flow for the day. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF traded up $0.06 for the day and closed at $140.31

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VDC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

