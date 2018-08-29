TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL) Announces Dividend of $0.04

TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TGL traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 260 ($3.35). The company had a trading volume of 1,575 shares. TransGlobe Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.92 ($0.01).

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra production sharing concessions.

