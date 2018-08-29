Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $627.73 Million

Equities analysts expect that Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) will post sales of $627.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Travelport Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $618.00 million to $634.30 million. Travelport Worldwide posted sales of $610.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travelport Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.68 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Travelport Worldwide.

Get Travelport Worldwide alerts:

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Travelport Worldwide had a net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $662.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $23.00 price target on shares of Travelport Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Travelport Worldwide from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travelport Worldwide from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Travelport Worldwide from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Travelport Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

In related news, insider Matthew Minetola sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,108.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVPT. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Travelport Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $818,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in Travelport Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $6,538,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Travelport Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,547,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Travelport Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelport Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,500,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelport Worldwide stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.26. Travelport Worldwide has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -16.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. Travelport Worldwide’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

Travelport Worldwide Company Profile

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelport Worldwide (TVPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelport Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelport Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.