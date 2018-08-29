TRB Advisors LP Sells 7,311 Shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

TRB Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,311 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc Class A accounts for approximately 15.1% of TRB Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TRB Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 78.1% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,313,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,458,000 after buying an additional 575,882 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,055,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,948,000 after buying an additional 374,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,733,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,428,946,000 after buying an additional 269,848 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $888,637,000 after buying an additional 258,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OZ Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at $207,428,000. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Monday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,306.00 to $1,415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,430.00 price objective (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,460.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,301.95.

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class A stock opened at $1,245.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $919.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet Inc Class A

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

