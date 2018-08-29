Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 17,969 Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $784,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 87.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 396,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 184,953 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the first quarter worth approximately $952,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 318.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 6.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CORE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Loop Capital set a $32.00 price target on shares of Core-Mark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan acquired 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $39,777.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,909.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CORE opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. equities research analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

