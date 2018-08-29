Trexquant Investment LP Invests $423,000 in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Stock

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BJRI. BidaskClub raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Maxim Group began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $200,488.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,305.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Greg Trojan sold 26,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,013,982.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,985,350.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,326 shares of company stock worth $9,945,935. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $287.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 12, 2018, the company owned and operated 200 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.