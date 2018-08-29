Trexquant Investment LP Sells 22,222 Shares of Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 83.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,222 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 8.2% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 136,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 35.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 92,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,280 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Zoetis by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,845,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,156,000 after acquiring an additional 531,837 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 26.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in Zoetis by 28.0% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 59,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZTS opened at $89.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $61.08 and a 12-month high of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 72.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn David sold 16,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $1,510,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $169,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,484 shares of company stock valued at $19,489,636. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $96.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.53.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

