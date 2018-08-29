Triangles (TRI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00

Triangles (CURRENCY:TRI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Triangles has a market capitalization of $331,163.00 and $0.00 worth of Triangles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Triangles has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Triangles coin can currently be purchased for about $2.80 or 0.00039781 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Triangles alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00019123 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00022974 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003879 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00034637 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00224834 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010880 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Triangles

Triangles (CRYPTO:TRI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2014. Triangles’ total supply is 118,320 coins. The official website for Triangles is info.triangles.technology. Triangles’ official Twitter account is @trianglestri.

Buying and Selling Triangles

Triangles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triangles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Triangles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Triangles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Triangles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Triangles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.