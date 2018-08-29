Trimble Inc (TRMB) Shares Bought by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Trimble comprises about 2.4% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,840,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $815,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,391 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,494,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $278,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Trimble by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,557,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,514,000 after purchasing an additional 207,766 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Trimble by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,792,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,068,000 after purchasing an additional 163,875 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,732,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Trimble Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $785.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Trimble’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James A. Kirkland sold 8,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $345,891.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 27,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $1,084,038.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,520.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,298,290 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Trimble from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

