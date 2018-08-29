Trimble Inc (TRMB) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 2,852.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 152,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 147,225 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 22,096.2% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Trimble from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Dougherty & Co cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

In other news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 38,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,535,820.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James A. Kirkland sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $251,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,157.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,298,290 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.44. Trimble Inc has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $785.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. research analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.