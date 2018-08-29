Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.66 Million

Brokerages expect Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) to post $66.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.70 million and the lowest is $62.59 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $43.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year sales of $251.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $247.08 million to $254.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $318.88 million per share, with estimates ranging from $312.56 million to $323.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $58.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.86 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.11.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Daniel J. Karas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $125,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 60.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,698,000 after purchasing an additional 625,290 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 146.5% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,978,000 after purchasing an additional 495,552 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,971,000 after purchasing an additional 174,755 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 174.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 700,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 444,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $19,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.35. The company had a trading volume of 96,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,146. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

