Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB) VP Sells $133,915.23 in Stock

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) VP James Michael Murray sold 4,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $133,915.23. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,957.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. Turning Point Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.30 million, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.44% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,633,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,624,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,945,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Turning Point Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

