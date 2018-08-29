Tyers Asset Management LLC Buys 37,984 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,040 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,984 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,947 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,659 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 56,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 34.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,830 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, July 26th. B. Riley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.97.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 107,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,127,808. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

